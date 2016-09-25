Afghanistan-Bangladesh ODI series to kick off this afternoon

By Khaama Press - Sun Sep 25 2016, 11:04 am

A three-match One Day International (ODI) series between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will kick off in Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh today.

The series, Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh, is the first major series the Afghan team will participate in after the ICC World Twenty20.

Afghanistan has participated in a series of matches against Ireland which ended in draw earlier in July this year besides playing some matches against Scotland.

The series against Bangladesh is the first major one the Afghan team will participate in amid calls by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) officials to allow the Afghan team to play against the big teams.

The former Afghan head coach Inzamam ul Haq earlier said the Afghan team needs to play against big countries in a bid to help the minnows prosper as an international team in the future.

Inzamam was speaking following a historic win by the Afghan team against the powerful team of West Indies late in March which the Afghan team defeated by 6 runs in their last match of Super 10 of ICC World Twenty20.The former Afghan head coach Inzamam ul Haq earlier said the Afghan team needs to play against big countries in a bid to help the minnows prosper as an international team in the future.

