Afghanistan appoints Secretary General for Election Commission

By Khaama Press - Thu Mar 02 2017, 11:23 am

Imam Mohammad Warimach has been appointed as the Secretary General of the Afghanistan Independent Election Commission (IEC) by the government of national unity.

Warimach was among the eight candidates interviewed by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and Second Vice President Mohammad Sarwar Danish.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said President Ghani has taken the decision to appoint Warimach as IEC Secretary General after interviewing the candidates.

The interview of the candidates was conducted two days ago in ARG Presidential Palace.

The candidates for the post included Mohammad Asami, Ahmadullah Archiwal, Imam Mohammad Warimach, Abdul Rahim Dawood Rahimi, Abdul Aziz Samim, Ahmadshah Zamanzai, and Syed Jamaluddin Sahibzada.

ARG Palace said the interview of the shortlisted candidates was conducted as per the article 22 of the new election law which instructs the Independent Election Commission and the Electoral Complaints Commission to shortlist candidates for the posts of the Secretary General of the Election Commission.

Afghanistan’s new election commissioners were sworn in late in the month of November last year during a swearing-in ceremony attended by President Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah.

Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah said last year that the elections would be organized under the supervision of the new Independent Election Commission, insisting that the foundation of stability, security, law, sovereignty and justice would not be possible in the absence of reforms in electoral system.

