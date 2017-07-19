Afghanistan appoints second woman as district governor

By Khaama Press - Wed Jul 19 2017, 4:23 pm

The Afghan government has appointed another woman as the district administrative governor amid ongoing efforts to increase the role of the women in the governance, politics, and other social affairs.

The Government Media and Information Center (CMIC) informed regarding the appointment of the second female district governor on Wednesday.

According to GMIC, Dortaj Aimaq has been appointed as the district administrative chief of Charbagh district of northern Faryab province.

Faryab is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern parts o the country.

In the meantime, GMIC said Ms. Aimaq has previously served as a member of the provincial council, holding Bachelors degree in law.

She has also served as an activists and a school teacher in northern Faryab province, GMIC added.

This comes as President Ashraf Ghani vowed to increase the role of the women in the government institutions with the formation of the government of national unity.

Numerous women have been appointed in different sectors, including ministries and other high level government institutions, although some of them have been dismissed during the parliamentary confidence voting.

