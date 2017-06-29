Afghanistan announces squad for the historic match against MCC

By Khaama Press - Thu Jun 29 2017, 2:25 pm

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Wednesday announced the national team squad for the upcoming historic match against the World’s Best XI team, Maryl ebone Cricket Club (MCC).

The One Day International (ODI) match is scheduled to be played in Lord’s of London, United Kingdom on 11th July.

The squad for the match includes Asghar Stanikzai, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Javed Ahmadi, DAwlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Afsar Zazai, Nasir Jamal, and Farid Ahmad Malik.

The match has been scheduled for July 11th based on an agreement reached between the Afghanistan Cricket Board Chairman Atif Mashal and the Chairman of Marylebone Cricket Club earlier in April this year.

According to the Afghanistan Cricket Board, the upcoming match in Lord’s is a new chapter to be opened in the development history of the Afghanistan cricket.

This comes as the former Afghan coaches have been insisting to organize matches with the big teams of the world in a bid to help the Afghan team gain more experience on international level.

In the meantime, the Afghan cricket team is expecting to have series of T20 International and One Day International matches against West Indies in the month of June.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS