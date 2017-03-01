Afghanistan announces squad for T20, ODI, and I-Cup against Ireland

By Khaama Press - Wed Mar 01 2017, 12:33 pm

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Tuesday announced the national team squad for the upcoming series of matches against Ireland.

Afghanistan will play a series of T20I and ODI and a Four Day match of I-Cup with Ireland.

Nawroz Mangal Head of the selection committee said “The players’ selection has been taken place in accordance to their specific skills in relevant format and youngsters have been given special consideration.”

Haji Wali Amin member of the selection committee described that, the ACB selection committee is a fully independent committee contributing to the development of National team structure and youngsters.

The squad for T20 includes Mohammad Shahzad, Najib Zadran, Rashid Khan, Usman Ghani, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Hamza Hotak, Najeeb Tarakai, Mohammad Nabi Esa Khel, Shapoor Zadran, Asghar Stanikzai, Karim Janat, Dawlat Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Gulbadin Naib and Farid Malik.

Aftab Alam, Sharafuddin Ashraf, and Afsar Zazai have been named as reserve players for the T20 series.

The squad for One Day International (ODI) includes Mohammad Shahzad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ali Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Jawid Ahmadi, Mohammad Nabi Esa Khel, Dawlat Zadran, Asghar Stanikzai, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Amir Hamza Hotak, Rahmat Shah Zurmati, Nasir Jamat and Farid Malik.

Shapoor Zadran and Usman Ghani have named as reserve players for the ODI series.

The squad for Four Day Match I-Cup include Noor Ali Zadran, Mohammad Shahzad, Rashid Khan, Jawid Ahmadi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Zahir Khan, Shabir Noori, Nasir Jamal, Dawlat Zadran, Asghar Stanikzai, Mohammad Nabi Esa Khel, Yamin Ahmadzai, Rahmat Shah and Afsar Zazai.

