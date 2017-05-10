Afghanistan announces squad for ODI and T20 series against West Indies

By Khaama Press - Wed May 10 2017, 9:37 am

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) officials on Tuesday announced the national cricket team squad for the upcoming series of matches against West Indies.

The head of the Afghanistan Cricket Board selection committee Nawroz Mangal told reporters that West Indies is an experienced team and therefore the Afghanistan Cricket Board has done its best to select the experienced players for the series.

He said the Afghan team will travel to India on 11th May and will play practice matches for 15 days so that they are further prepared for the matches.

Mangal further added that the Afghan team will leave for West Indies on 2nd June after completing their training in India.

According to the Afghanistan Cricket Board, the squad for the One Day International (ODI) matches includes captain Asghar Stanikzai, Noor Ali Zadran, Javid Ahmadi, Usman Ghani, Rahmat Shah Zarmati, Nasir Jamal, Mohammad Nabi Esa Khel, Samiullah Shenwari, Gulbuddin Naib, Rashid Khan Arman, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Shapoor Zadran, Amira Hamza Hotak, Dawlat Zadran, Afsar Zazai, and Farid Malik.

Naveen-ul-Haq and Sharafuddin Ashrafuddin Ashraf have been included in the list of the reserve players, ACB said.

The squad for the Twenty20 International matches includes captain Asghar Stanikzai, Noor Ali Zadran, Javid Ahmadi, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi Esakhel, Samiullah Shenwari, Najeeb Zadran, Gulbaddin Naib, Rashid Khan Arman, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Shapoor Zadran, Amira Hamza Hotak, Farid Malik, Dawlat Zadran, and Karim Janat while Naveen-ul-Haq, Afsar Zazai, and Sharafuddin Ashraf have been included in the reserves list.

