Afghanistan announces parliament elections date scheduled for 7 July 2018

By Khaama Press - Thu Jun 22 2017, 4:16 pm

The Afghanistan Independent Elections Commission (IEC) announced the date for the long waited parliamentary elections.

IEC chief Najibullah Ahmadzai said the parliamentary elections date has been set for the July 7th of 2018.

He made the announcement during a press conference in Kabul this evening, urging the government to assist with the arrangement funds for the elections.

This comes as the government has stepped up efforts to organize the long-delayed parliamentary and district councils elections.

In a major move to pave the way for a fair and transparent election, the Afghan government modified the census law in a bid to help distribution of the electronic ID cards to ensure a transparent election.

The Afghan government also appointed Secretary General for the Independent Election Commission in the month of March this year in order to help expedite the process of the electoral bodies for organizing the elections.

