Afghanistan announces Kankor results for enrollment of students in universities

By Khaama Press - Sat Jul 29 2017, 1:08 pm

The Ministry of Higher Education of Afghanistan on Saturday announced the Kankor results for the enrollment of the eligible students to State universities and other high education State and private institutes.

The officials of the Ministry of Higher Education announced the results during a press conference in Kabul today.

According to the officials, a total of 169,529 students who had graduated from the high schools had participated in the entrance exams.

The officials further added that a total of 60,629 students have been enrolled to the State universities and 31,029 others have been enrolled to State semi-higher education institutes.

The ministry officials also added that a total of 55,266 students have been enrolled to the private higher education institutes.

Among the examination participants, Raza son of Ewaz from Kabul province has managed to obtain the highest marks.

The officials are saying that Raza has been enrolled to the Kabul medical university after obtaining 344.24 marks.

The second highest scorer of the examination is Akhtar Mohammad son of Chaman Ali from Ghazni province who has obtained 344.20 and has been enrolled to Kabul medical university.

The third high scorer has also been enrolled to Kabul medical university who has been named as Zabiullah son of Rahmat from Kabul province and has obtained 342.6 marks.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS