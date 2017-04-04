Afghanistan and West Indies confirm T20I and ODI series to be played in June

By Khaama Press - Tue Apr 04 2017, 10:35 am

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and West Indies Cricket Board have confirmed series of Twenty20 International (T20I) and One Day International (ODI) matches to kick off early in June.

The two teams will play a series of three T20I and three One Day International matches.

According to a statement by ACB, an agreement was signed between the two sides to confirm the series.

The statement further added that the Afghan team will leave for West Indies in the month of June as the first T20I match is expected to be played on 2nd of June.

The second match will be played on 3rd June and final match of the T20I series will be played on 5th of June.

The series of One Day Internationals will kick off from 9th June with the second match to be played on 11th and final match on 14th of June.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said the conclusion of the agreement for West Indies series is a major achievement.

ACB said the Afghan team is for the first time facing the Champions of the T20 Internationals, expressing hopes that the Afghan team would put on display a good performance during the One Day Internationals against the host.

