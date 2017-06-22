Afghanistan and US hold talks regarding the framework of new bilateral cooperation

By Khaama Press - Thu Jun 22 2017, 11:59 am

The top Afghan and US officials have held talks regarding the framework of the new bilateral cooperation between Kabul and Washington.

The Office of the National Security Council (ONSC) in a statement said Afghanistan’s national security adviser and his US counterpart General Herbert McMaster discussed the current situation through a video conference on Wednesday evening.

The statement further added that the two sides held talks regarding the political and security situation of the country and the region.

Reaffirming the support of US and the American people to the Afghan nation, Gen. McMaster said Washington is committed to a long term support to Afghanistan.

According to ONSC, the two sides also discussed the agenda and other issues related to the meeting between the countries which is expected to be held in the near future.

The two sides also reached to some agreements in this regard, the statement said, adding that Mr. Atmar his American counterpart discussed the framework of the new political and security cooperation between the two countries.

The statement also added that Gen. McMaster has said the negotiations will continue so that necessary support can be utilized to Afghanistan in a bid to help with the stability and peace in the country.

