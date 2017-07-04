Afghanistan and Turkmenistan sign 7 agreements during President Ghani’s visit

By Khaama Press - Tue Jul 04 2017, 10:40 am

The Afghan and Turkmenistan officials have signed seven agreements for bilateral cooperation during President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani’s visit to Ashgabat.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the agreements were signed at the end of a meeting between President Ghani and his Turkmen counterpart.

The agreements signed between the two countries including bilateral cooperation in the field of education, transportation, railway network establishment, border cooperation, and other fields.

A statement by the ARG Palace said, the bilateral cooperation in the field of education was signed by the officials of the two countries to pave the way for the cooperation between Makhdoum Quli and Jawzjan universities, while the ministry of foreign affairs of the two countries also signed agreement for the bilateral cooperation along with ministry of energy and water.

President Ghani arrived in Ashgabat for a one day state visit on Monday morning.

He was accompanied by Finance Minister Eklil Hakimi, Minister of Economy Abdul Satar Murad, head of the administrative affairs Abdul Salam Rahimi, senior presidential adviser Dr. Humayoun Qayumi, senior presidential envoy for the Central Asia Mohammad Shakir Kargar, and senior presidential adviser for public relations and strategic relations Shah Zaman Maiwandi.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS