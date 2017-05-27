Afghanistan and Pakistan to play T20 cricket matches: PCB Chairman

By Khaama Press - Sat May 27 2017, 9:12 pm

The Afghanistan and Pakistan national cricket teams will face each other during a friendly Twenty20 cricket series, the Pakistani officials have said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shahryar Khan has said the series will likely be played either in Afghanistan, Pakistan, or Sharjah city of the United Arab Emirates.

Khan quoted in a report by the local newspaper, Dawn News, said he date of the series could not yet be decided as the two cricketing sides were preoccupied in their own commitments at the moment.

The PCB Chairman further added that Pakistan would help Afghanistan in International Cricket Council (ICC) issues and in making the country a permanent member of the international cricket governing body.

He said eight or nine Pakistani players would be facilitated in their endeavours to participate in an Afghan cricket league.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) officials have not formally commented regarding the possible series so far.

The Afghanistan national cricket team is currently in West Indies as they expect to play series of Twenty20 International and One Day International matches with the West Indies team.

If confirmed, the bilateral friendly series with Pakistan will be another major event for the Afghan team as they have stepped up efforts to organize matches with the major international teams.

