Afghanistan and Pakistan agree to reopen crossing at Chaman tomorrow

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 31 2016, 9:02 pm

A key crossing along the Durand Line will be reopened tomorrow after the officials of the two countries reached to an agreement during a meeting on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Frontier Corps of Pakistan Khan Wasay said the agreement was concluded during a successful meeting at the crossing, the Friendship Gate, today.

This comes as the officials of the two countries met for at least four times to resovle the issue but no breakthrough was made during the negotiations.

The crossing was closed on 18th August after a group of demonstrators allegedly attacked a check post belonging to the Pakistani forces and set a the country’s flag on fire.

The closing of the crossing affected the trade activities between the two countries as scores of trucks stranded on the two sides of the line.

In the meantime, the officials in Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industries said several tons of fresh fruit were airlifted to India as deadlock persisted for several days due to the closure of the land route.

This is not the first time tensions have intensified between the two countries along the Durand Line.

The Afghan and Pakistani forces exchanged fire in Torkham earlier in June which resulted in to the closure of the gate for several days.

Both the Afghan and Pakistani forces suffered casualties during the clashes that erupted due to the construction of a gate by Pakistan which the Afghan officials called a unilateral move and against a bilateral agreement between the two nations.

