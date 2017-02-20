Afghanistan and EU sign Partnership and Development Agreement

By Khaama Press - Mon Feb 20 2017, 9:04 am

A new agreement was signed between the Afghan government and the European to further strengthen partnership between the two sides.

The agreement also paves the way for the bilateral cooperation on development, the Office of the President, ARG Palace said.

Afghanistan’s Minister of Finance Eklil Hakimi and Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy signed the agreement.

According to ARG Palace, the agreement was signed in the presence of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

The agreement formally describes EU’s cooperation with Afghanistan covering law enforcement, health, development, agriculture, education, science and technology.

Other sectors including fight against corruption and money laundering are also covered in the agreement signed between the two sides.

Afghanistan will also receive support from EU to curb financial support to terrorism besides stepping up fight against the organized crimes and eradication of opium and suppressing the groups producing and smuggling illicit drugs.

