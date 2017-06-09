Afghanistan and China sign agreements on railway network, electricity projects

By Khaama Press - Fri Jun 09 2017, 11:24 am

The Afghan and Chinese officials signed Memorandum of Understandings for the construction of railway network and implementation of electricity project.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the memorandums were signed in the presence of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Based on the memorandums of understanding signed between the two nations, China will help in the reconstruction of railway network from Sher Khan port to Herat and implementation of the electricity project on Kabul-Kunar river.

The agreements were signed by the Afghan Ambassador to China Janan Mosazai and the deputy chief executive of the Chinese firm to be tasked for the feasibility study and implementation of the two projects, the ARG Palace said.

This comes as the Afghan government has stepped up efforts to boost the economy of the country by establishing further transportation routes with the regional countries to gain access to the global markets and increase electricity production by concentrating on construction of more electricity dams.

President Ghani said earlier last year work on key infrastructure projects including construction of water dams will start in accordance with the available resources.

During a meeting of the National Procurement Commission (NPC) late in March this year, President Ghani reviewed a report by the Ministry of Energy and Water regarding the construction of 29 large, medium and small water dams.

In another gathering earlier this year, President Ghani insisted that the country can become free of poverty if the resources including work force, natural resources, geographic location, water, land, and the available financial resources are utilized properly.

He said more work and efforts are needed for proper administration of water resources which is having a high value and can help in prosperity of the country.

