Afghanistan and Australia to sign key agreements during Ghani’s visit

By Khaama Press - Mon Apr 03 2017, 10:35 am

The Afghan and Australian officials are expected to sign key agreements as President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani is expected to hold talks with the country’s officials today.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the agreements covering economic cooperation will be signed in the presence of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and the Australian Prime Minister.

President Ghani arrived in Canberra on Sunday evening accompanied by a delegation of high level government officials.

ARG Palace said President Ghani will meet with the Australian Prime Minister, Australian Governor General, Foreign and Defense Ministers.

He is also expected to hold talks with the Australian Intelligence Chief, Afghan Experts based in Australia, researchers and some other Afghans based in Australia during his visit.

The Minister of Economy Abdul Satar Murad, Mines and Petroleum acting minister Nargis Nehan, Deputy Energy and Water Minister Amanullah Ghalib, Presidential Adviser on Public Relations and Strategic Affairs Shah Zaman Maiwandi, and senior presidential adviser Abdul Hamid Helmandi are accompanying President Ghani during his visit to the three nations.

President is expected to visit Indonesia and Singapore by concluding his visit in Australia.

