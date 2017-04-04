Afghanistan and Australia sign development agreement worth $320 million

By Khaama Press - Tue Apr 04 2017, 10:03 am

Afghanistan and Australia signed a development agreement worth $320 million during President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani’s visit.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the agreement was signed by Afghanistan’s Minister of Economy and the Australian Foreign Secretary in the presence of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and the Australian Prime Minister.

The agreement has been signed as part of Australia’s commitment in the Brussels conference on Afghanistan.

The Afghan and Australian officials also signed another agreement on bilateral cooperation in the field of science and technical support.

ARG Palace said the other Afghan officials including Presidential adviser Abdul Hamid Helmandi, acting minister of mines and petroleum Nargis Nehan, and deputy energy and water minister Amanullah Ghalib also had separate meetings with the Australian officials.

The meetings focused on bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture and water, energy, mines, and public health services, ARG Palace added.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani accompanied by a delegation of high level government officials arrived in Canberra on Sunday night and is expected to visit Singapore and Indonesia by concluding Australia visit.

