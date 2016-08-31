Afghanistan airlifts fresh fruits to India as Pakistan closes land route

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 31 2016, 4:25 pm

Afghanistan has reached to an agreement with India to airlift trade commodities as tensions remain persistent between Afghanistan and Pakistan along the Durand Line.

Officials in Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) have said the agreement was reached with India after closure of land route by Pakistan incurred millions in loss to the Afghan traders.

Deputy ACCI Chief Khan Jan Alokozay said some commodities including fresh fruits left for India on Tuesday and the Indian government has agreed to exempt Afghanistan from taxes, specifically on fresh fruits.

This comes as the main land transit route remains blocked for the past two weeks along Durand Line located near Chaman.

The gate was closed after the Pakistani officials claimed that some of the Afghan demnstrators attacked the check post in Friendship Gate and set the Pakistani flag on fire.

Numerous attempts have been made to resolve the issue and reopen the crossing but no breakthrough has been made so far.

The NATO supplies and cross border trade activities were also suspended on 10th consecutive day on Saturday.

Earlier tensions intensified between the two neighboring countries on several occassions during the past recent months, mainly due to the establishment of gates and other installations.

The Afghan and Pakistani forces exchanged fire in Torkham earlier in June which resulted in to the closure of the gate for several days.

Both the Afghan and Pakistani forces suffered casualties during the clashes that erupted due to the construction of a gate by Pakistan which the Afghan officials called a unilateral move and against a bilateral agreement between the two nations.

