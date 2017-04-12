Afghanistan aims to boost security sector with new appointments in NSC

By Khaama Press - Wed Apr 12 2017, 9:59 am

The Afghan government has made new appointments in the key National Security Council Office with an aim to boost the security sector as the country is facing enormous challenges with the Taliban-led insurgency and international terrorism.

National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar said the new appointments will further expedite the operations of the office and will change it into a major security and strategic department.

He called on the newly appointed members to step up efforts in a bid to create a proper coordination among the security organizations considering the sensitive security situation of the country.

The new appointments were made based on the recommendations of the Security Council Office and approval of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

The newly appointed members include Mohammad Sulaiman Kakar as deputy chief of ONSC development and public affairs, Gen. Yama Karzai as deputy chief to review the strategic threats and information, Abdul Hakim Noorzai as internal audit deputy.

Gen. Khaliq Khan Sarwari as deputy chief of ONSC for the armed forces, Gen. Bahadurshah Ahmadi as deputy chief of the armed forces and to manage and organization information, Gen. Dawran as deputy chief of the armed in the field of providing support to the Afghan Air Force.

Gen. Khudaidad as the head audit of the armed forces head command, Gen. Wilayat Shah Bahrami as deputy head of the audit of the armed forces command, and Mohammad Saleh as deputy chief for strategic planning of the armed forces command.

