Afghanistan agrees with joint operations along the Durand Line monitored by US

By Khaama Press - Wed Jul 05 2017, 10:00 am

The Afghan government has said it agrees with the proposal for the joint operations with Pakistan along the Durand Line.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the operations will likely be conducted on both sides of the line and will be monitored by the US.

President Ghani informed regarding Afghanistan’s consent regarding the proposal during a meeting with the delegation of the US senators led by John McCain.

According to ARG Palace, President Ghani has told the members of the Senate Armed Services Committee that the “US support to Afghanistan is not taken for granted.”

The statement by ARG Palace further added that Senators led by Senator John McCaine visited Afghanistan to review progress and all agreed regional solution is needed.

“Pres Ashraf Ghani said Afghanistan agrees with proposal for joint border operations with Pakistan, monitored by US,” ARG Palace added.

This comes as the Afghan officials have long been insisting that the leadership councils of the Taliban group and the notorious Haqqani terrorist network are based in Peshawar, Quetta, and other parts of Pakistan from where they plan and coordinate attacks in Afghanistan.

Pentagon in a report also said last month that the “Afghan oriented militant groups, including the Taliban and Haqqani Network, retain freedom of action inside Pakistani territory and benefit from support from elements of the Pakistani Government.”

The report further added “Although Pakistani military operations have disrupted some militant sanctuaries, certain extremist groups—such as the Taliban and the Haqqani Network—were able to relocate and continue to operate in and from Pakistan. The United States continues to convey to Pakistan at all levels the importance of taking action against all terrorist and extremist groups.”

