Afghanistan again summons Pakistani ambassador over artillery shelling

By Khaama Press - Sun Feb 26 2017, 6:46 pm

The Pakistani Ambassador to Afghanistan was summoned in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan regarding the persistent artillery shelling in eastern provinces of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said Ambassador Syed Abrar Hussain was summoned and a protest was lodged by deputy foreign minister for administrative affair Dr. Nasir Ahmad Andisha.

Dr. Andisha strongly condemned the artillery shelling on Sarkano district of Kunar and Goshta district of Nangarhar which resulted into blaze in a jungle in Shangari area of Sarkano.

He sought clarifications from the Pakistani envoy regarding the shelling that resulted into displacement of hundreds of people.

Another protest was also lodged regarding the military activities across the Durand Line and the harassment of Afghans by the Pakistani authorities, calling for an immediate release of the detained Afghans in Pakistan.

In his turn, Ambassador Hussain said the recent military activities along Durand Line were aimed at curbing the terrorists activities and vowed to forward the concerns of the Afghan government to the relevant authorities in Pakistan.

This comes as the local officials in Kunar said Sunday that the artillery shelling resumed late on Saturday days after it was halted.

The officials further added that the shelling has not resulted into casualties of the local residents but hundreds of people were forced to flee their homes.

