Afghanistan A wins series against Zimbabwe A with third consecutive victory

By Khaama Press - Tue Jan 31 2017, 8:19 pm

The Afghanistan A cricket team secured their third consecutive win against Zimbabwe A in a 5-match unofficial One International series.

The Afghan A team defeated Zimbabwe A team by 20 runs during the third match of the series.

With Zimbabwe winning the toss and electing to field first, the Afghanistan A team set a target of 280 runs by losing only 4 wickets.

Despite losing the opener batsmen during the initial overs of the game, the middle order batsmen continued to maintain a running making momentum with Younas Ahmadzai scoring 104 runs.

Waheedullah Shafaq scored 42 runs, Khaibar Omar remained not out after scoring 54 runs with Shafiqullah who scored 70 runs from just 29 balls.

The Zimbabwe A batsmen could not chase the given target despite one of their opener batsmen Innocent Kaya hit a century and Ryan Burl scoring 70 runs.

They fell short of overs after scoring 259 runs and losing 9 wickets.

On the bowling side, Nawaz Khan took the most wickets with his 51 for 5 from 10 overs.

Mohammad Ibrahim took 2 wickets and Zamir Khan 1 wicket to restrict the Zimbabwe A batsmen before they manage to chase the given target.

