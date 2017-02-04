Afghanistan-A cruise to 4-0 series lead over Zimbabwe with 4th win

By Khaama Press - Sat Feb 04 2017, 8:58 am

The Afghanistan A cricket team, development team, cruised to a 4-0 series lead over Zimbabwe-A with the 4th consecutive win an unofficial One Day International (ODI) series.

Played at Harare, the Afghan team elected to field first in the fourth match, with the Zimbabwe team setting a target of 213 runs for Afghanistan.

Tinotenda Mutombodzi in the middle order scored the highest runs for Zimbabwe with 62 from 84 balls, despite they lost early wickets in the top order.

Innocent Kaia scored 33 runs, Ryan Burl 24 runs, Malcolm Waller 25 runs, Nathan Waller 22 runs, Wellington Masakazada 7 runs, Peter Moor 5 runs, Tarisai Musakanda 9 runs, Richard Ngarava remained not out after scoring 4 runs with Tendai Chatara who scored 13 runs.

The runs and overs of the match were reduced applying the Duckworth–Lewis method with the Afghan team requiring 162 runs from 40 overs.

Afghanistan chased the given target by losing 4 wickets and 21 balls remaining.

Karim Sadiq scored 14 runs, Imran Janat 4 runs, Younas Ahmadzai 30 runs, Noor-ul-Haq 47 runs, Waheedullah Shafaq remained not out after scoring 51 runs with shafiqullah who scored 8 runs.

