Afghanistan A cricket team defeat Zimbabwe A by 55 runs

By Khaama Press - Sun Jan 29 2017, 8:40 pm

The Afghanistan A cricket team defeated Zimbabwe A by 55 runs on Sunday during the second unonfficial One Day International (ODI) match.

The Afghan A team leads the series 2-0 in a 5-match unofficial bilateral series and following their victory in the opening match on Friday.

Afghanistan A team scored 208 runs from 47.3 overs but the target was reduced to 182 runs as per the Duck and Lewis method after the game was interrupted.

However, the Zimbabwe A could not chase the given target and lost all their wickets after scoring 126 runs from 27.5 overs.

Shafiqullah scored the highest runs on the batting side for the Afghanistan A team by scoring 50 runs from 53 balls.

Imran Janat scored 49 runs, Nasir Khan 28 runs, Rahman Gul 28 runs, Zamir Khan 13 runs, Khaibar Omar 8 runs, Abdull Adil 7 runs, Noor-ul-Haq 5 runs, Shahidullah 5 runs, and Ziarurehman Akbar 2 runs who remained not out at the final moments of the Afghan A team batting inning.

On the bowling side, Fazal Niazi took 3 wickets, Ziaurrahman Akbar, Zamir Khan, and Shafiqullah 2 wickets, while Abdullah Adil taking 1 wicket to restrict the Zimbabwe A team to 126 runs and before they manage to chase the given target.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS