Afghan woman killed by fellow asylum seeker in Germany

By Khaama Press - Tue May 02 2017, 6:38 pm

An Afghan woman has reportedly been stabbed to death by a fellow asylum seeker from Afghanistan, apparently due to religious rift as the victim was seen by the assailant attending a Church service.

According to the sources quoted by the local news outlet, Bild, the victim was believed to be about 38-year-old and was killed by the fellow asylum seeker in Bavaria of Germany.

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed by the authorities in Germany so far but relatives of the victim have said she was singled out by the assailant and killed with the knife.

The assailant has reportedly been arrested as the authorities are saying that an investigation is underway to ascertain the motives behind the murder.

This comes as the authorities in Germany are concerned that numerous religious extremists including members of the Taliban group have managed to arrive in Germany to seek asylum.

Hundreds of thousands of Afghans left for Europe last year amid deteriorating security situation in the country.

Scores of the migrants lost their lives on the way to Europe by going through the most dangerous routes, including the Iranian land route and the Turkish waters.

