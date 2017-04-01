Afghan woman assumes charge of the key mines and petroleum ministry

By Khaama Press - Sat Apr 01 2017, 3:13 pm

The Afghan government formally introduced Nargis Nehan as the acting minister of Mines and Petroleum Ministry.

The Second Vice President Mohammad Sarwar Danish introduced Nehan to the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum today.

He said Nehan will be introduced to the Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga, in the near future.

Danish further added that the government is committed to boost the economic development in the country.

According to the Second Vice President, the issue of mines and petroleum is on the agenda of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani as he expected to start a series of foreign trips in coming days, including his visit to Austrlia.

Nehan was nominated as the acting minister of mines and petroleum by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani last week.

The Administrative Office of the President in a statement said Nehan’s nomination was confirmed in decree issued by President Ghani.

President Ghani also instructed the government minister in parliamentary affairs to take immediate steps to introduce Nehan to the Lower House of the Parliament so that the Afghan lawmaker can cast their votes of confidence.

