Afghan vice president’s controversial abuse case referred to court

By Khaama Press - Wed Jul 12 2017, 12:55 pm

The controversial case General Abdul Rashid Dostum, the first vice president of Afghanistan, has been referred to the court for further legal proceeding.

The Afghanistan Attorney General’s Office confirmed that the case has been referred to the court.

This comes as the Attorney General Office ordered late in January this year to arrest at least 9 security guards of Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum in connection to alleged abduction and sexual abuse of Ishchi.

The arrest warrants were issued on 23rd January after the security guards of Dostum refused to appear before the Attorney General to respond regarding the alleged accusations.

Ishchi had claimed that the vice president detained him and forced him to strip naked besides he was beaten by the bodyguards of Gen. Dostum and was sodomized with a rifle.

A top US diplomat in Afghanistan on Tuesday called for thorough investigation in the torture and sexual abuse case of Ahmad Khan Ishchi involving the first vice president General Abdul Rashid Dostum.

“I want to be very clear; it is not for me to speak on the technicalities of legal cases in Afghanistan. Nevertheless, my government, the international community, and the Afghan people, support the continued serious investigation and possible follow up legal actions in the case of First Vice President Dostum and his associates,” the US special charge d’affaires said.

He also added that the allegations against the Vice President, including charges of rape and assault, are extremely serious and warrant close legal review by the Attorney General and other judicial authorities of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS