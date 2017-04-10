Afghan Ulemas angrily reacts at Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman’s remarks

By Khaama Press - Mon Apr 10 2017, 3:59 pm

The Ulema Council of Afghanistan angrily reacted at the remarks of a prominent Pakistani religious cleric and politician Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman who had claimed that the peace in Afghanistan would not be achievable as long as the foreign forces have presence in the country.

However, spokesman for the Afghanistan Ulema Council, Mohammad Qasim Halimi, told RFE/RL that the remarks of Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman consisted full of enmity and hatred.

He insisted that the remarks by Maulana Fazal follows despite the majority of the foreign forces have left the country.

Halimi further added that the ongoing war in Afghanistan is against the Afghan nation and not against the foreign forces.

According to Halimi, Maulana Fazal has a history in supporting the Taliban against the legitimate government of Afghanistan.

Fazal is a pro-Taliban Pakistani political leader who had endorsed the Taliban extremism in Afghanistan, calling it a legitimate war against the foreign forces.

The remarks by Fazal-ur-Rehman earlier in 2015 followed after a meeting with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani who visited Pakistan on a two-day state visit shortly after taking office as the new President of Afghanistan.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS