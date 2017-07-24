Afghan U-19 cricket team thrashes Singapore by 224 runs

By Khaama Press - Mon Jul 24 2017, 4:32 pm

The Afghanistan Under-19 cricket team defeated the Singapore Under-19 cricket team by 224 runs, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said.

According to a statement by ACB, the Singapore U-19s won the toss and elected to bowl first, allowing the Afghan U-19s to bat who elected a target of 305 runs for Singapore.

The Afghan team lost seven wickets during their innings from 50 overs with Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, and Tariq Stanikzai making the highest scores among all.

Zadran 73 runs, Rasooli 71 runs, and Stanikzai 55 runs while other batsmen, Naveed Obaid scored 29 runs, and Ikram Ali Khel scored 27 runs.

The Singapore Under-19 team could chase the given target and lost all their wickets by batting only 18 overs, losing the match by 224 runs to the Afghan Under-19s.

On the bowling side, Mujib Zadran took 4 wickets, Yousuf Zazai 3 wickets, Wafadar Momand, Waqarullah Ishaqzai, and Shamsullah Wali Khel taking one wicket each.

The Afghanistan cricket board said Ibrahim Zazai was awarded the man of the match award for his astonishing performance of making 73 runs.

