Afghan tribal elders seek more airstrikes after MOAB strike on ISIS

By Khaama Press - Sat Apr 15 2017, 10:55 am

The tribal elders in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan welcomed the airstrike against the ISIS hideouts in Achin district, seeking for more such raids against the other hideouts of the terror.

Provincial governor Ataullah Khogyani said the elders sought further support from the Afghan and international community in the fight against the terror group.

Khogyani further added that the airstrike conducted on Thursday evening has resulted into the killing of more than 80 insurgents, mainly comprising foreigners.

Nangarhar’s provincial council secretary Zabiullah Zmarai said the tribal elders had long requested the government for the elimination of ISIS terrorist group affiliates in Nangarhar.

He said the Thursday night’s airstrike did not result into any civilian casualties, emphasizing that the airstrike was carried out based on the recommendations of the provincial and district councils.

Zmarai further added that the airstrike targeted the main leadership center of the terror group which is not only a serious threat to Nangarhar but for the whole country from where they were planning insurgency.

The tribal elders formally endorsed any such strike that results into the elimination of the terrorists and ensures peace and stability in Nangarhar.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS