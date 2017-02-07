Afghan traders signed gemstones contracts in Indian trade show

By Khaama Press - Tue Feb 07 2017, 10:43 am

A number of the Afghan traders have signed contracts with some international companies for the trade of precious stones.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) informed regarding the latest development by the Afghan gemstones traders.

USAID said “Several USAID beneficiary traders of marble, onyx and lapis from Afghanistan signed a number of contracts this week with international buyers at the India Stone Mart, the country’s largest stone industry exposition.”

It also added “The event was held from February 2-5 at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center and drew more than 25,000 guests and 15,000 traders from 60 countries.”

Afghanistan’s Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industries Mohammad Qurban Haqjo, said “Afghanistan’s mountains hold massive reserves of marble and other minerals, yet the industry remains underdeveloped. India Stone Mart gives Afghan marble traders the opportunity to negotiate deals, network and make sales,”

He said. “This not only contributes to the Afghan economy; it also has the important effect of attracting foreign investment in the Afghan mining sector.”

According to the reports, Afghanistan’s mineral resources have been valued at around $3 trillion which could help boost the economy of the country with the proper extraction and its trade with the international markets.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS