Afghan teen arrested over alleged rape and murder of a girl in Germany

By Khaama Press - Sun Dec 04 2016, 10:53 am

A teenage Afghan migrant has reportedly been arrested by the authorities in Germany over alleged rape and murder of a university student.

According to the officials, the 17-year-old asylum seeker was taken into custody on suspicion he raped and killed a 19-year-old university student.

The officials further added that the teen asylum-seeker was identified as a suspect based on traffic video from near the crime scene.

Dieter Inhofer, prosecutor in the southwestern city of Freiburg, quoted by DPA news agency, said DNA evidence has tied the boy to the crime scene. He was living in the area with a family.

According to the student vanished on her way home from a party early on Oct. 16. Her body was found in a river later that day.

This comes as an Afghan man seeking asylum in Germany has allegedly raped a 4-year-old Iraqi boy at an asylum center in the town of Boostedt in the northern Schleswig-Holstein state.

The 22-year-old was discovered in the toilet cubicle earlier in August this year by the child’s father, after he spotted his son’s shoes outside the door alongside an adult pair.

However, the Afghan man denied the charges against him, saying that the young boy only asked him to open the toilet door for him, after which he simply left the loos and went away.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS