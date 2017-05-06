Afghan summons Pakistani Chargé d’affaires over Spin Boldak incident

By Khaama Press - Sat May 06 2017, 11:22 am

The Afghan government summoned the Chargé d’affaires of Pakistan over a deadly incident in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar near the Durand Line.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan the Pakistani Chargé d’affaires was summoned on Friday afternoon after the Pakistani military used heavy shelling on security posts and Loqman village school.

The head of the first political department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs met with the Chargé d’affaires and warned regarding the violation and provocative moves of the Pakistani forces inside the Afghan soil, which left a civilian dead and several others wounded.

The head of the first political department insisted that the Loqman village where the incident took place is located on the Afghan side of the Durand Line and the Afghan forces considers to keep the security and defend from the sovereignty of its territories against any kinds of aggression.

This comes as the Pakistani officials claim that the area where the incident took place is located on the Pakistani side of the Durand.

The officials are saying that 12 people including security personnel are killed and more than 40 others were wounded during the clash.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS