Afghan spy chief rejects existence of 5th pillar in govt and its role in recent violence

By Khaama Press - Mon Jun 19 2017, 10:37 am

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS) Chief, Masoom Stanikzai rejected the allegations regarding the existence of the 5th pillar in the government having role in the recent violence in the country.

Speaking to lawmakers in the Upper House of the Parliament, Meshrano Jirga, Stanikzai said the term ‘5th pillar’ is a rumor spread by the political circles and such a thing or circle does not exist in the government.

Stanikzai further added that the existence of the 5th or 6th pillar is baseless and it is only the rumors being spread due to the political rivalries.

The NDS chief also rejected that the current system is facing threats of collapse but warned that inappropriate remarks and spread of rumors could take the country towards a crisis.

Stanikzia was summoned by the lawmakers due to the persistent security and political issues faced by the country, particularly in capital Kabul where sit-ins by certain protesters continue demanding the removal of the top security officials from the government.

The protests organized in capital Kabul in reaction to the May 31st bombing turned violent, leaving several dead or wounded but the tensions between the protesters and the government heightened after a series of bombings struck a funeral ceremony in Kabul with the supporters of the demonstration, specifically the Jamiat-e-Islami party alleging that the attack was aimed at a specific political movement claiming that the certain circles within the government were involved in the attack.

