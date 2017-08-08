Afghan Special Forces storm key Taliban hideouts in Helmand

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 08 2017, 8:37 pm

The Special Forces of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) stormed some of the key hideouts of the Taliban insurgents in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the Afghan security forces confiscated missiles, military trucks, vehicles, laptops, explosives, and other equipment during the raids.

The officials further added that the first raid was conducted on a hideout of the Taliban insurgents in Nawa district leading to the discovery of a cache of the missiles belonging to the Taliban insurgents.

Several missiles were discovered and destroyed by the security forces in area#52 of Nawa district, the officials said, adding that the insurgents were looking to use the rockets for the attack on Lashkargah city and Shurab military base.

In another operation conducted in Garamser district of Helmand late on Monday, the Afghan security forces discovered one of the largest hideouts of the Taliban insurgents in Safar Bazar, the official said.

They also added that two International type military trucks, one Ranger vehicle, 300 kilograms of opium were discovered from the hideout.

The Taliban insurgents group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS