Afghan Special Forces seize 1000 kgs of explosives in Parwan

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 30 2017, 3:20 pm

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) Special Operations personnel seized at least 1,000 kilograms of explosives during an operation in northern Parwan province.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said “Based on intelligence report, General Command of Police Special Units carried out a security operation in the Sayad village, Bagram district of Parwan province.”

A statement by MoI said “As a result, General Command of Police Special Units has seized 1,000 kg of explosives.”

“The timely discovery of the explosives has foiled terror attacks and saved the city from an expected tragedy,” the statement said, adding that “Discoveries like this demonstrate the ever-increasing capability of Afghan National Security Forces to protect the civilians from indiscriminate IED attacks.”

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to other insurgent groups frequently use explosives to produce Improvised Explosive Devices which are the weapon of the choice of the militants to carry out roadside bombings.

The government and security personnel are often targeted in roadside bombings but in majority of such incidents the ordinary civilians are targeted.

