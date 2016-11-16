Afghan Special Forces rescue 36 from Taliban prison in Helmand

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 16 2016, 12:11 pm

The Special Forces Unit of the Afghan National Police (ANP) rescued at least 36 civilians from a prison run by the Taliban insurgents in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the operation was conducted late on Tuesday night in Greshk district of Helmand.

MoI further added that the Taliban insurgents were torturing the civilians in the cell, including the children who were kept as captives.

According to MoI, the Taliban insurgents managed to flee the area with the deployment of the Special Forces and no casualties were incurred to security personnel or civilians.

The Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are openly operating in a number of its districts and frequently carry out insurgency activities.

The group has conducted numerous attacks including large scale attacks to take control of the key areas of Helmand, including the provincial capital of Lashkargah city.

However, the Afghan forces managed to repel the Taliban attacks, according to the security officials.

