Afghan soldier open fire on US soldiers in Helmand leaving 3 wounded

Sun Mar 19 2017, 7:07 pm

A soldier of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces opened fire on his international comrades in southern Helmand province, leaving at least three US soldiers wounded.

The NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in a statement said “3 US soldiers wounded when shot by Afghan soldier on a base in Helmand Province. US soldiers receiving medical care. Updates as appropriate.”

This comes as at least three American soldiers were wounded in an explosion in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan earlier this month.

The latest insider attack on US forces in Helmand comes as counter-terrorism operations are underway in this province which are jointly being conducted by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDS) and the air support of the US forces.

The US forces in Afghanistan resumed their counter-terrorism operations mainly involving airstrikes last year under a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier last year.

The current counter-terrorism operations being conducted under the name of Shaheen-25 to eliminate the militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group.

