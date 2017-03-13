Afghan Sikhs stop Holi celebrations to pay tribute to Kabul attack victims

By Khaama Press - Mon Mar 13 2017, 12:13 pm

The Afghan Sikh community has decided not to celebrate Holi this year in a bid to pay tribute to the recently deadly attacks in capital Kabul, particularly to Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital victims.

The Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah hailed the Sikh community’s decision and called it a symbolic move aimed at conveying a message of empathy and humanity.

Abdullah reiterated that a lasting peace in the county can only be ensured through unity and maintaining a social justice.

He said the symbolic act by the Sikh community if followed can create pluralism among different ethnic groups which will eventually lead to a lasting peace in the country.

The attack on Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan 400-Bed military hospital was carried out last week for which the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group affiliates claimed responsibility.

The Afghan officials have put up the number of those killed in the attack to at least 50 dead but there are reports that the number could be much more high.

In the meantime, there are also concerns regarding the circumstances surrounding the attack as reports have emerged suggesting that the attack was carried out with an insider help.

A group of at least five militants carried out the attack that lasted for several hours before the assailants were eliminated by the security forces.

