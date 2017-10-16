Afghan Senate Chairman calls release of Canadian family a move to divert attention

By Khaama Press - Mon Oct 16 2017, 11:02 am

The Afghan Senate House, Upper House of the Parliament, Meshrano Jirga Chairman, Fazal Hadi Muslimyar has said the Canadian family’s release by the Pakistani military was a move to divert the attention of the international community, specifically the United States at a time when the pressures were unprecedented due to the safe havens of the terror groups.

Speaking during the general session of the Upper House, Muslimyar said the family was kept inside the Pakistani territory for several years and Pakistan used the opportunity to use the Afghan soil and create a scenario to divert the attention and pressures from Islamabad.

A Taliban official had earlier also told the media on the condition of anonymity that the hostages were kept in the tribal regions of Pakistan for many years.

“We took care of this family like our own family members and special guests, but after frequent flying of U.S. drones on Kurram tribal region and its adjoining areas, it was decided to move them to a safer place,” a Taliban official told Reuters.

“They were being shifted to a safer place when captured by the Pakistani forces,” the official added.

Joshua Boyle and his family wife and children were released during an operation of the Afghan Pakistani military from the tribal regions of the country.

The couple was abducted by the Haqqani terrorist network five years ago.

