Afghan Senate approves AFN465 billion in draft budget for fiscal year 1396

By Khaama Press - Sun Nov 27 2016, 2:14 pm

The Afghan Senate House, Upper House of the Parliament, approved the draft budget for the fiscal year 1396 during the general session today.

The draft budget for the fiscal year 1396 includes AFN 287 for the ordinary budget and AFN 178 billion for the development budget as proposed by the Ministry of Finance of Afghanistan.

The lawmakers in the Upper House of the parliament approved the draft budget with some recommendations that include 23 development projects to be added in a bid to ensure fair and equal allocation of the funds.

According to the Ministry of Finance of Afghanistan, the government will allocate AFN 150 billion from the government resources while the remaining funds will be contributed by the international community.

The draft budget will be forwarded to the Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga, with the approval of the Afghan senators.

However, the deputy house speaker in the Lower House, Zahir Qadir, had earlier warned that they will not approve the draft budget unless the Supreme Court does not accept the lawmakers decision for the disqualification of seven ministers.

The Afghan lawmakers in the Lower House dismissed the 7 ministers after they were impeached for the failure of spending more than 70 percent of their development budget.

