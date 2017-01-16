Afghan security officials responsible for Kandahar bombing: UAE official

By Khaama Press - Mon Jan 16 2017, 12:23 pm

A top security official in United ARAB Emirates has said the Afghan security officials are responsible for a deadly explosion in Kandahar that left several people dead including five UAE diplomats.

Dubai’s deputy police chief General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim has questioned the security measures taken to ensure the security of the visitors in a key government compound.

“The Afghan security officials are directly responsible for the incident to the UAE Ambassador and mission members, who died or were injured, because the explosives were planted inside the guesthouse where people can enter only through security clearance,” Gen. Tamim said in a Twitter post.

Gen. Tamim further added “The attack is treason as the blast occurred inside the building. It would have been something else if the attack had been launched from the outside.”

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Afghan officials are busy conducting their investigation as reports suggest a delegation from UAE has also arrived to launch a probe into the incident.

The Afghan security officials earlier said preliminary reports indicate involvement of foreign hands in the incident.

UAE’s ambassador to Afghanistan was also wounded in the bombing together with the provincial governor Humayoun Azizi.

