Afghan reacts at the remarks and accusations of Sartaj Aziz

By Khaama Press - Tue Jul 11 2017, 10:03 am

The Afghan government has strongly reacted at the remarks of Sartaj Aziz, the foreign affairs adviser of the Pakistani Prime Minister, accusing President Ghani of supporting the Taliban.

A presidential palace spokesman Najibullah Azad told RFE/RL that such remarks are only reflecting the concerns and panic among the Pakistani officials.

He said such remarks are being made as a large operation is expected to be launched along and on both sides of Durand Line which will be monitored by the United States and China to eliminate the terrorist from the region.

This comes as local media outlets in Pakistan earlier reported that last week’s meeting of the NSC which was the third meeting in the past three months, was organized as the President Donald Trump administration is busy finalizing its policy on Afghanistan and there are fears that the new policy will include more pressures on Pakistan, specifically to target the safe havens of the Afghan militant groups, including the notorious Haqqani terrorist network.

The Afghan officials have long been insisting that the leadership councils of the Taliban group and the notorious Haqqani terrorist network are based in Peshawar, Quetta, and other parts of Pakistan from where they plan and coordinate attacks in Afghanistan.

This comes as the US Department of Defense in its report said last month that “Afghan oriented militant groups, including the Taliban and Haqqani Network, retain freedom of action inside Pakistani territory and benefit from support from elements of the Pakistani Government.”

The report further added “Although Pakistani military operations have disrupted some militant sanctuaries, certain extremist groups—such as the Taliban and the Haqqani Network—were able to relocate and continue to operate in and from Pakistan. The United States continues to convey to Pakistan at all levels the importance of taking action against all terrorist and extremist groups.”

