Afghan President had serious negotiations with Pakistani delegation: Muslimyar

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 30 2017, 7:17 pm

The speaker of the Upper House of the Afghan Parliament, Meshrano Jirga, Fazal Hadi Muslimyar, said President Ghani had serious negotiations with the delegation of the Pakistani Parliament during their visit to Kabul.

Speaking during the general session of the Upper House of the Parliament, Muslimyar, said President Ghani shared the concerns and issues of Afghanistan with the Pakistani delegation.

He said the Pakistani delegation has taken a note of the concerns shared by Afghanistan and they submit the Afghan concerns and issues to the Pakistani authorities upon their return.

The Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal had earlier said in a Twitter post “A high-powered broad rep parliamentary delegation from Islbd led by Speaker of Pak National Assembly, Sardar A. Sadiq arrived in Kabul.”

Zakhilwal further added “This is first time in many years that a delegation of this nature visits Kabul to get involved directly in Afg-Pak bilateral relations.”

He said the delegation will have substantial discussions with President Ghani and other key leadership on issues that have caused mistrust and distance between the two countries.

