Afghan politician hits back at critics regarding his wife’s social media photos

By Khaama Press - Mon Jul 03 2017, 3:29 pm

A prominent Afghan politician Haji Mohammad Mohaqiq has hit back at the critics after the photos of his wife on social media attracted criticisms by certain people despite several others welcomed the move.

Mohaqiq started share the photos of his wife on his official Facebook long ago, a move which is considered as unprecedented by an influential Afghan political figure in a society where the images o the women are rarely shared, specifically on social media.

The leader of Wahdat-e-Islami and deputy chief executive of the Afghan government, Mohaqiq has outlined the criticisms he has received in three categories.

Regarding the first criticism regarding the relatively modern dresses his wife has worn while accompanying him, Mohqiq has said there is nothing that breaches the framework of Islam as his wife is covered from head to toe, a dress which is worn by the Turkish people and is considered as Islamic.

His wife had apparently dressed herself in the clothing during Mohaqiq’s visit to Turkey.

In his clarification regarding the second criticism people have made saying that Mohaqiq is following the US President where the First Lady accompanies the President, Mohaqiq has said there is no limitation or restriction in Islam as Prophet P.B.U.H was also taking one his wives, either in a war related or ordinary trips.

Mohaqiq in his last response regarding the number of knots he has tied has said that this his personal life and yet again there is no restriction in the country as well as in the religion.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS