Afghan policeman shot dead before attacking NATO forces in Kandahar

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 05 2017, 3:58 pm

A member of the Afghan police forces was shot dead before he manage to carry out an attack on the NATO forces in southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan.

According the NATO-led Resolute Support mission, the incident took place today near Kandahar airfield.

The policeman was reportedly serving with the Public Order Police forces and it is yet not clear if he had any links with the anti-government armed militant groups or not.

The NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in a statement said “The advisors had completed scheduled law enforcement training and were preparing to return to base when they were attacked by a member of the Afghan National Civil Order Police.”

The statement further added that Romanian soldiers, who were providing security, along with Train, Advise and Assist Command-South advisors returned fire in self-defense and killed the gunman.

“A wounded Romanian soldier is being treated at Kandahar Airfield medical facilities,” Resolute Support said, adding that another ANCOP member was wounded in the crossfire and is being treated at an Afghan medical facility.

