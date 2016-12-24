Afghan police suffer casualties in Taliban attack in Farah

By Khaama Press - Sat Dec 24 2016, 1:19 pm

The Afghan police forces suffered casualties in a coordinated attack by the Taliban militants in western Farah province of Afghanistan.

According to an official in Farah, at least 10 policemen lost their lives in the attack and another policeman sustained injuries.

The official further added that the attack was carried out in the early hours of Saturday morning targeting a security check post in Farah city.

The provincial police chief Toryalai Abdali confirmed the attack took place on a security check post located in Shamalgah area.

However, he said only three policemen lost their lives in the attack and four others were wounded.

He did not disclose further information regarding the casualties of the Taliban insurgents during the clash.

According to Abdali, the Taliban insurgents managed to take the weapons of the security forces with them.

Farah is among the relatively volatile provinces in western Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other insurgent groups are actively operating in a number of its districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

