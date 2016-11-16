Afghan police seize car bomb prepared for an attack by militants

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 16 2016, 2:25 pm

The Afghan National Police (ANP) forces seized a Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) prepared for an attack.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the car bomb was seized during an operation in central Maidan Wardak province.

“Yesterday morning, Afghan National Police (Crisis Response Unit) launched a special operation in Chaghato district of Maidan Wardak province,” MoI said in a statement.

The statement further added “As a result, Afghan National Police (CRU) has seized a vehicle packed with explosive.”

“Discoveries like this demonstrate the ever-increasing capability of Afghan National Security Forces to protect the civilians from indiscriminate IED attacks,” MoI added.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the Taliban-led insurgency has been rampant during the recent months across the country, including capital Kabul.

The Taliban insurgents frequently use Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces and Afghan government officials.

