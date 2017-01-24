Growing foreign insurgents’ activities in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Jan 24 2017, 11:06 am

New reports have emerged regarding the growing activities of the foreign insurgents in Afghanistan amid concerns that the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group are attempting to expand foothold in the country along with the other terrorist networks.

Local officials in eastern Nangarhar province first reported regarding the growing activities of the foreign insurgents who are mainly operating under the flag of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group, with the officials saying the majority of the fighters are hailing from Orakzai Agency.

The officials also added that foreign insurgents from the Central Asian countries as well as Arab fighters are also fighting the Afghan government and security forces.

In the latest development, the Afghan security forces arrested two foreign insurgents in northern Sar-e-Pul province who are hailing from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

The two men were arrested during a night operation conducted in Qaflatoon area of Sayad district late on Friday.

Mohammad Zahir Wahdat appeared in a press conference along with the detained militants, saying four Afghan Taliban insurgents were also killed during the operation.

He said the terrorists have been identified as Demir Zenliyov and Abdul Mateen who have confessed that they came from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

Wahdat further added that another militant hailing from Afghanistan was also wounded during the operation and is in custody of the police forces.

According to the provincial governor, the mean have also confessed that they visited Afghanistan to assist the Afghan fighters and train them in conducting insurgency.

The men have also added that they are experts and were trained on suicide attacks, creating landmines, and other terrorist activities.

Wahdat said he is hopeful that the government will take immediate steps to conduct operations in Sar-e-Pul province, insisting that he has long been raising concerns regarding the presence of foreign fighters in this province.

