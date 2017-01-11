Afghan police arrest 3 Iranians on terrorism charges in Herat

By Khaama Press - Wed Jan 11 2017, 6:58 pm

Local officials in Herat province are saying at least three Iranians have been arrested by the Afghan police over terror charges.

An official in the counter-terrorism directorate Fazal-ur-Rehman Khadem said the three Iranians were arrested as they were operating in the province to carry out assassination of the individuals.

No further details were given regarding the possible target of the individuals.

However, Khadem said the men were initially claiming that they are residents of Afghanistan but further investigations revealed that they were Iranian nationals.

He said the men have not confessed to their crime so far but preliminary investigations suggest that the men are already involved in several target killings in this province.

According to Khamem, the apprehension of the Iranian men shows that the outsiders are directly involved in the growing instability and violence in the country.

This comes as reports emerged late last year suggesting that Iran is supporting the Taliban group to counter the growing ISIS threats in the region.

Also reports emerged lately suggesting the growing nexus between the Taliban group and the Russian as well as the Iranian authorities.

The reports have emerged amid concerns by the authorities of the two countries that the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group are attempting to expand foothold in Afghanistan, a threat which is seriously taken by the Iranian and Russian authorities who are believing that the terror group eyes expansion beyond the Afghan borders into the Central Asian States.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS